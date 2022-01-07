After receiving a diagnosis, an actress from Um Lugar ao Sol feared for her life

Actress Ana Beatriz Nogueira, acting in A place in the sun, she was living a good phase in 2009. She was one of the “happiest years of her life, in all departments”, said the actress during an interview with O Globo newspaper this Wednesday (5). That’s until you’re diagnosed with a white form of multiple sclerosis. The disease changed his life from water to wine, and mainly transformed his way of looking at things.

A Place in the Sun: Lara falls in love with Renato and endangers her marriage

The artist experienced the first symptoms during the recordings of Caminho das Índias, at the age of 42, while directing Zélia Duncan’s show. Following the treatment to the letter, she said that she is able to peacefully live with the problem.

In addition to the symptoms, what most affected the actress from a place in the sun it was her mind, which ended up affecting her perspective of living with an incurable disease, which she had little knowledge of.

“Until you understand that berimbau is not a flute, you suffer. It was a suffering for lack of information. People are scared by the name, but sclerosis means inflammation. It’s a cognitive disease, but I’m obedient to treatment. After the initial cognitive bouts, in these 12 years I have had nothing”.

Um Lugar ao Sol: Felipe breaks up with Bela once again to engage in romance with Rebeca

Since then, the actress from a place in the sun got faster: “[A doença] brought me an urge not to waste time with nonsense”. Possessing a very different personality from Elenice, her character in the Globo soap opera, the hustler is always looking for a new coup.