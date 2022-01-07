After resuming data from the e-SUS system, Sesapi reports 9,660 cases of Covid-19 in this Thursday’s bulletin (6) | Piauí

The bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesapi) this Thursday (6) reported that Piauí recorded 9,660 cases of Covid-19. THE A much higher number than the sum that had been released in recent days occurred because the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS released all cases that had been held since December 9, 2021, when the system went down due to a hacker attack.

Due to the unavailability of the e-SUS, the positive cases registered in the state were being partially disclosed. The agency anticipated that this Thursday’s bulletin would bring numbers dammed up since October 11, 2021, in addition to the daily cases.

Between Wednesday (5) and this Thursday, six deaths from the disease were recorded. Three men and three women were victims of the new coronavirus. They were from Teresina (72, 89 and 91 years old). They were from Palmeirais (91 years old) and Teresina (60 and 100 years old).

Sesapi informed that the update of the cases will compromise the moving average and trend of cases for several days, “since it will present values ​​and information that do not match the reality of the moment”, it informed in a note.

Of the 9,660 confirmed cases, 5,569 are women and 4,091 are men with ages ranging from 01 to 99 years.

Confirmed cases in the state total 344,324 in all municipalities in Piauí. Deaths from the new coronavirus reach 7,293 cases and were registered in 223 municipalities.

Of the existing beds in the Piauí health network for Covid-19 care, 200 are occupied, with 115 clinical beds, 65 ICUs and 20 stabilization beds. The accumulated increases totaled 24,252 until the 6th of January 2022.

Sesapi estimates that 336,831 people have already recovered or are under follow-up (cases registered in the last 14 days) who did not require hospitalization or evolved to death.

