Agribusiness loses share of exports in 2021 – 06/01/2022 – Commodities Shuttle

Agribusiness exports hit a very strong pace in 2020. Revenues totaled a record US$120.4 billion.

The calculations are from leaf, based on data made available by Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade), this Thursday (6).

With that, the financial amount accumulated in the last ten years with sector exports is close to US$ 1 trillion. It is the third time that export revenues exceed US$ 100 billion a year.

As a comparison, the country’s general exports totaled US$ 280.4 billion last year.

Despite this acceleration in sector exports, soy, which had taken the lead in the trade balance in 2014, lost its place to minerals last year.

In 2021, exports of the soy complex (which brings together grains, bran and oil) totaled US$ 48.5 billion, slightly below the US$ 48.7 billion for minerals.

As a result, the participation of agribusiness in the country’s total exports returned to 42.9%. In 2020, with the soaring of soy and meat revenues, and due to the slowdown in mineral exports, the participation of agribusiness had reached 48%.

Exports with ores had totaled US$ 28.9 billion in 2020, according to data from Secex, a value far from that of 2021.

The external performance of agribusiness was due more to good prices on the international market than to the volume exported by Brazil.

In some cases, such as corn, there was a strong deceleration in foreign sales and an increase in imports, due to the fall in the national harvest.

Last month, soybeans were traded at 33% above the December 2020 value on the foreign market. In the same period, coffee rose 64%, and wheat, 47%. Among meats, chicken recorded the highest appreciation in the period, with an increase of 23%.

The flagship of agribusiness continues to be soy exports, which reached a record 86.5 million tons last year, with also record revenues of US$ 39.2 billion.

Some products, however, are starting to stand out in the export list.

Fruits, for the first time, surpassed the level of US$ 1 billion.

Last year, revenues from these products totaled US$ 1.1 billion, up 19% compared to 2020.

The forestry sector, due to sales of wood and cellulose, had an evolution of 15%. One of the highlights was the export of raw wood.

Secex data indicate that foreign sales of this type of wood totaled 2.64 million tons, with revenues of US$ 228 million. The volume grew 93%, compared to the previous year, and the revenue, 98%.

The agribusiness trade balance also benefited from the difficult international scenario for coffee. Lower international supply of the grain and serious weather problems in Brazil, the world’s main supplier of the product, caused explosive increases in prices.

Last year’s revenues reached US$ 6.3 billion, an increase of 14%. This is a product that should not have a relief in prices, as the 2021 frosts should affect the production of part of this year’s crops.

According to data made available by Secex this Thursday, Brazil was greatly favored in 2021 exports, due to foreign demand and high prices. The country paid dearly, however, for the inputs it had to import.

The purchase of fertilizers, which totaled 34.2 million tons in 2020, rose to 41.6 million last year, with an evolution of 22%. Spending, which reached US$ 15.2 billion in the period, increased 88%.

Area expansion forced the country to also increase purchases of agrochemicals. The volume imported last year of the main products, such as insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, rose to 397,000 tonnes, worth US$ 3.52 billion. The evolution of expenses was 14% in the year.​