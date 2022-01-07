Airplane party prevents Canadian influencers from returning home

No masks, no cigarettes and lots of drinking. These are some of the highlights in a series of videos posted by Canadian influencers at a party, held on a Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737, during New Year’s Eve.

After the images took over social media, airlines are now refusing to take them home as a result of infringements committed as a result of the coronavirus.

The story began on December 30, when 100 passengers, including reality TV stars and influencers, made a ballad on a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun. The idea was to celebrate the New Year far from Canada’s strictest rules.

On social networks, these young people shared videos of the party-trip inside the aircraft, in which they appeared without a mask, improperly using the plane’s internal communication system and smoking electronic cigarettes — a practice that is prohibited.

Ce qui devait arriver arriva. Sunwing aurait décidé d’annuler le vol qui devait ramener a centaine de Québécois demain soir à Montréal, au lendemain d’images-chocs publiées par le Journal où des influenceurs faisaient le party. Autre de la fete video pic.twitter.com/A7ZnTaThtI — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

In case you’re wondering why Sunwing is trending? No, it didn’t go out of business (yet). Moronic Quebec “influencers” decided to turn a Cancun-bound plane into their own personal nightclub. pic.twitter.com/MoBw6avICn — Vince (@VinceSaysStuff) January 4, 2022

According to the website “Insider”, after the publications went viral, the organizer of the event, James William Awad, said that the return trip of the passengers who were on the plane had been canceled by Sunwing, the airline that took them to Cancun.

Other airlines, such as Air Canada and Air Transat, have also refused to fly them back to Montreal, citing safety problems for their crews and other passengers, CNN reported.

In addition to being “stuck” in Mexico, the passengers were fined US$5,000, about R$28,000, in direct conversion, for the party.

The controversy was even commented on by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau:

We take incidents on this flight very seriously. When some people strictly follow the rules and others have this level of behavior, it’s extremely frustrating.”

Also according to “Insider”, the airline sunwing Airlines would have made a deal with influencers and reality show stars, in which they would agree to take them back home as long as everyone was tested, wore a mask, were prohibited from standing in the aisles and that inflight service was not offered or drink and food offerings.

The proposal was rejected by James Award, founder of the company that promoted the trip, 111 Private Club.

“In reviewing the current situation, I understand why many citizens were upset by what happened,” he told the “TMZ” website.

The case is still under investigation and, as Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra informed, if convicted, travelers can pay up to C$750,000, around R$3.3 million, and spend six months in prison.

“When it puts the lives of others at risk and causes harm, the traveler is liable to three years in prison and/or up to 1 million Canadian dollars in fines”, added Omar Alghabra.