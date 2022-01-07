Alice’s mother complains about the misuse of the baby’s image

Baby Alice, 2 years old, who lives in London with her parents, Morgana Secco and Luiz Schiller, gained notoriety on social media when she managed to correctly repeat some words. On December 13, 2021, an advertising campaign by Itaú Unibanco was released, in which she appeared together with actress Fernanda Montenegro. Due to the great repercussion, some memes were made with her image and that didn’t please her mother.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Morgana vented about the matter.

“I’ve been getting a lot of memes with Alice’s face for days. Most of them are innocent, they’re even funny, but some of them aren’t. And it’s them I wanted to talk about. I wanted to make it clear that we did not give authorization to any of them and we do not agree to associate Alice’s image with political or religious purposes, for example. In addition, we did not even authorize its use by companies or institutions (this obviously does not apply to companies with which we have commercial contracts, these are authorized within the terms of the contract). So we also do not authorize publicity campaigns.”

These memes, to which Morgana refers, feature Alice’s image captioned with words she didn’t say. Some change the “r” to the “l” in order to generate humor, as in the meme about the credit card bill, in which “despair” is replaced by “despair”.

“So, I came here to ask you guys for common sense when posting and if you’re in any of the situations I mentioned, please don’t post. If you see a post with these types of connotation (political or religious), I ask you to delete it. Obviously I can’t ask everyone to delete, but if they help me, give me a hand,” he concluded.

