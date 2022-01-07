Alienware X14 is the slimmest gaming notebook ever created by the company

At just 14.5 mm thick, the device features the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA

Dell took advantage of CES 2022 to reveal to the world the Alienware X14, thinnest gaming notebook ever created by the company in its history. With a 14-inch LCD screen, the device comes with compatibility with Intel’s 12th Generation Core processor line and NVIDIA’s RTX series 30 series GPU line.

However, the device’s main differential is its compact size: 321.5 mm wide, 262.7 mm deep and only 14.5 mm thick, resulting in a device weighing 1,798 kilograms. With starting price of $1799.99, the notebook comes with several configuration options, including up to the i7-12900H CPU and the NVIDIA RTX 3060 with power up to 85W with the aid of dynamic boost technology.

According to the manufacturer, the low thickness was able to be combined with great processing power thanks to its cooling technology. The 14-inch screen has a Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and support for solutions such as NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-Sync.

Alienware X14 features configurable hardware

Those who choose to purchase the Alienware X14 will also be able to choose between 16GB or 32GB of 5200 MHz DDR5 RAM, with a chip that is soldered to the motherboard. Internal storage is provided by an NVMe M.2 SSD, whose capacity varies between 256GB and 2TB — those who choose the version with less space have the option of making future upgrades.



Dell also announced that the notebook had an 80 Wh battery, but did not share predictions on how long this should give users. In addition to the 14-inch notebook, the company also introduced new versions of Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2, which have a similar design, but differ by hardware (which can also use AMD chips) and by different panel options.

During CES 2022, Alienware also took the opportunity to show the world the first monitor with a QD-OLED panel from the market. With a size of 34 inches, the AW3423DW promises to offer vivid colors that maintain fidelity even at intense levels of brightness, in addition to bringing the characteristic contrast of panels that use quantum dot technology.

Source: Guru3D, The Verge