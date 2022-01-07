Allies Say Perplexed by Bolsonaro Attacks on Childhood Vaccination, Fear High Rejection | Gerson Camarotti’s Blog

For these politicians, the issue had already been resolved with the decision of the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (5). Given the wear and tear caused by the attempt to demand a prescription, which had already been abandoned, the expectation was that Bolsonaro would change his agenda.

This Thursday, however, the president returned to the subject and downplayed the deaths by Covid in this age group, saying the number is “almost zero”. A misinformation, since the Ministry of Health counts 308 deaths of children between 5 and 11 years old since the beginning of the pandemic. See below:

Bolsonaro attacks childhood vaccinations and minimizes child deaths from Covid, saying he does not know of any cases

The government’s allies fear that the new declaration will increase or consolidate the rejection of the president – ​​which is already too high. In the most recent Datafolha, in December, the name of Bolsonaro was rejected by 60% of those interviewed.

“The wear and tear had already been enormous, with all the difficulties posed by the government to vaccinate children. But returning to the subject is political suicide. After all, the president only wants to speak to a minority of the population”, an influential leader asked the blog. of the Center.

Another close interlocutor for President Bolsonaro was also perplexed by the president’s new statements. And he recalled that, by making such statements, the president is opposed to the wishes of parents and grandparents who want to guarantee the vaccination of their children and grandchildren.

“Everyone didn’t understand where the president wants to go. After all, vaccination is a consensus in Brazil. Every parent and grandparent wants a guarantee that their child or grandchild is vaccinated against Covid,” said the spokesman at Palácio do Planalto.

In this Thursday’s interview, Bolsonaro also questioned the interests of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in approving childhood vaccination against Covid – and called those who defend the immunization of “vaccination freaks”.