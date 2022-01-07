AMBAAR Lounge opens VIP lounges at the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre

Good news in double dose! AMBAAR Lounge announced the opening of VIP rooms at the airports of strength and Porto Alegre. THE AMBAAR Club FOR it’s the AMBAAR Club POA they are available in domestic departure lounges from 12/31/2021 and 01/05/2022, respectively. The novelty is the result of a partnership with Airport Dimensions and Fraport Brasil.

“We are delighted to be launching this exciting brand in new locations in Brazil. The creation of this new lounge brand in partnership with Airport Dimensions is allowing us to expand our network in South America and offer a personalized, warm and welcoming lounge experience for passengers.”, comments Bernardo Claro da Fonseca, CEO and founder of AMBAAR Lounge.

AMBAAR Club FOR

AMBAAR Club FOR is inspired by the culture of Ceará and translates the northeastern environment through a cheerful decor, with vibrant colors and rich in details. The interior alludes to the city’s relaxing beaches, with cozy furniture in sand tones, hammocks and strategic lighting, making guests feel welcomed by the warm northeastern sun.

“The launch of AMBAAR Club FOR and POA is part of the ongoing plan for the global expansion of our lounge network with innovative concepts that bring memorable experiences to guests and customers and, at the same time, bring commercial benefits to airports”, says Nancy Knipp, President Americas at Airport Dimensions.

Opening hours: from 6 am to 10 pm

AMBAAR Club POA

AMBAAR Club POA’s design is inspired by the traditions of Rio Grande do Sul and incorporates in its concept an interpretation of Rio Grande do Sul culture, with materials such as leather and wood. The solid colors in shades of red, yellow and green, reminiscent of the state’s flag, relate to the cozy atmosphere of a country house, a typical residence in the interior of RS.

“We are very happy with the opening of these two new environments in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre. They raise the bar for services offered at our airports. The partnership with qualified companies and reference in VIP lounges, such as AMBAAR Lounge and Airport Dimensions, gives quality and professionalism to the experiences we provide to our passengers”, says Sabine Trenk, COO of Fraport Brasil.

Opening hours: from 6 am to 10 pm

access policy

See below the agreements already available for access to the new AMBAAR Club:

LoungeKey;

Club Lounge;

Priority Pass;

Diners Club.

Are not available, for the time being:

LoungeBuddy;

Direct access via Bradesco credit cards (Visa Aeternum, Elo Nanquim, Elo Nanquim Diners Club and The Platinum Card)*

*Nothing prevents holders of these cards from using the LoungeKey and/or Priority Pass to access the room.

Excellent news for passengers using these airports, who will now be able to wait for their flights much more comfortably! Remembering that AMBAAR also recently opened a VIP lounge at Viracopos Airport.

Will you benefit from the new AMBAAR VIP rooms in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre?