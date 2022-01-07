AMD Aims to Bring Ryzen 5000 Processor Support on 300 Chipset Motherboards

If implemented, backward compatibility of socket AM4 will be complete

More than a year after the release of the Ryzen 5000 processors that have been a huge success in the choice of gaming processors, AMD announced that it is now looking for options to allow the chips to be used with 300 series motherboards. something we’re working on. And we didn’t fail to see that this would be a good thing for the community to do, and we’re trying to figure out how to make that happen,” David McAfee, corporate vice president and general manager of the customer channels business from AMD, the speech was told to a reporter from Tom’s Hardware portal during an interview.

This change in strategy comes after several motherboard manufacturers unexpectedly added support for Ryzen 5000 processors to A320 300 series motherboards last month, but were allegedly prevented from enabling the same support on X370 and B35 motherboards. This led to fierce criticism from the community.

The problem is old at AMD, and it started almost two years ago. The company promised to support its AM4 socket for five years, but motherboard limitations ended up restricting its ability to continue to support all Ryzen chips on all AM4 platforms. These limitations eventually led to AMD’s original decision to limit its Ryzen 5000 processors to only new and more expensive 500-series motherboards, generating a storm of criticism from its fan base and casual users. This spurred the company to change the plan and make concessions, supporting the 400 series motherboards.

However, the company still left support for 300 series motherboards off the table, an issue that has now resurfaced with claims that AMD is creating unnecessary segmentation. In response McAfee said:

I know this has been a topic that honestly gets a lot of attention and a lot of discussion within AMD. I’m not kidding when I say this – I literally had three conversations on this topic today. And I’m not talking about members of the press; I’m talking about internal conversations within our engineering teams and planning teams to understand what options we have and what we can do, and how we can provide the right experience for a user with 300 series motherboards who wants to upgrade to a processor from 5000 series.



– Continues after advertising –

Emphasizing that:

It’s certainly something we’re not setting aside and ignoring; we definitely understand that there is a large part of the community that is passionate about this. And we want to try to do the right thing. We are still working on it.

Due to the incredible number of processors supported with socket AM4 (the longest-lived desktop socket so far), AMD struggled with a 16MB SPI ROM capacity limitation. These small chips store the BIOS and associated data that enable support for the chip, but AMD’s massive support matrix has led to the split of support on some platforms. In some cases, motherboard vendors have even resorted to removing the BIOS interfaces, discarding more ornate user interfaces and switching to simple text-based menus to expand the number of supported chips. But that’s not the only problem.

The first AM4 motherboards contain little internal memory

“This created enormous complexity to support product support,” explained McAffee. “We provide ODM with an AGESA package that it transforms into a system BIOS. And they have the ability to, from that AGESA, select and choose which products are compatible. Of course, this is linked to our own internal engineering validation matrix from AMD that we were able to validate and support in our own labs. That was the first step – we had to make some tough choices about what would fit in a specific 16MB SPI ROM and which product combinations made the most sense to be supported.”



– Continues after advertising –

“The other thing is that among many of the first 300 series motherboards and later boards in the AM4 ecosystem, there have been some pretty significant changes in the IRM definition for the product, the current deliverability of the motherboards, etc. For example , if you’re going to put a Ryzen 5950X in there, and the system isn’t going to deliver the expected performance. But by the same token, providing the opportunity for someone to do that, if they want, isn’t a matter of whether the card is functionally capable of supporting Is this or not; is it really about getting the maximum performance? At the moment, AMD’s official answer would be that these 300 series motherboards are not a supported configuration in our engineering validation coverage matrix. be there, because we’re just not aware right now.”

Enthusiasts have already found workarounds and hacked firmware that allow Ryzen 5000 chips to work on officially unsupported 300 series motherboards, but since these settings are unofficial, they void the warranty. It can also expose the device to unwanted side effects such as data loss and unexpected crashes. However, given AMD’s obvious focus on this issue, it looks like at least some kind of official support may be on the horizon, our 300 series cards thankful.

ASUS and Gigabyte enable support for Ryzen 5000 processors on A320 boards

Other manufacturers may also support Zen 3 in the future.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.