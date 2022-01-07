Ameca humanoid robot “talks” to the public at CES 2022; watch

The humanoid robot Ameca, which went viral in 2021 for being real too much, reappeared — and this time in style. The robot had its first contact with the public this Thursday (6) at CES 2022, the largest technology fair on the planet.

Those who participated in the event were able to “interact” with Ameca, which returned the contact with great kindness and a smile on their face — really.

In records made by visitors, it is possible to see the robot “talking” and gesturing to people in the place. As someone who follows the gizmodo you know, the resemblance to a human is really impressive. Ameca even has teeth, and recreates human expressions with unique fidelity. Check out.

Created by the company Engineered Arts, the model will serve as a test base for artificial intelligence, and will sell for around R$ 745,000. Despite being extremely expressive, the robot still does not have the ability to walk. According to the company, walking is a difficult task, but it is in the development plans and could happen soon.

The idea is that the ultra-realistic robot also works in a kind of signature. Thus, those who do not want to have Ameca 24 hours at home can rent the machine as needed.

“The cost varies according to the capacities of each unit, but it is above 100,000 [libras] in the United Kingdom”, said the responsible company during a presentation at CES 2022.

First apparition

Ameca’s first appearance took place just over a month ago, when the company showed the machine “awakening” to the world. The company argues that “Ameca is the most advanced human-shaped robot in the world.” More advanced, we don’t know. But the most expressive, there is no doubt about that.