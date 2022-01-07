Ameca, humanoid robot that impresses with its expressions, ‘conversation’ with the public at CES | Innovation

Share this news on WhatsApp

The humanoid machine, developed by Engineered Arts, showed the ability to “talk” for the first time. In a video released by the agency France Presse, the robot interacts with visitors to the event in Las Vegas. Watch:

1 of 2 Ameca, the impressively human-like robot, appeared at CES 2022 in Las Vegas — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Ameca, the impressive human-like robot, appeared at CES 2022 in Las Vegas — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Last December, the first images of Ameca surfaced, drawing the attention of internet users on social networks.

THE robot image “waking up to life” went viral leaving many people impressed, and others “scared”.

In its announcement in late 2021, the company stated that “Ameca is the most advanced human-shaped robot in the world.” Its creators say it can serve as platform for the development of future robotic technologies.

“The reason to make a robot look like a person is to interact with people,” said Will Jackson, CEO of Engineered Arts, in an interview with Reuters at the time. “That’s why we built these expressive robots.”

Despite the high technology, the robot still does not have the ability to walk. According to the company, walking is a difficult task, but it is part of the development plans.

What is known about Ameca:

Project took 15 years of work.

Your price will be about 100,000 pounds , equivalent to BRL 745,000 .

, equivalent to . Robot can be used for the development of technologies for artificial intelligence and machine learning .

. hardware and software that allow constant update .

that allow . division into modules . According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work.

. According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work. cloud connection : all robot data are available remotely.

: all robot data are available remotely. Smooth and realistic movements who seek to establish an “instant relationship with people”, according to the manufacturer.

Movements are very realistic; watch:

See Engineered Arts Ameca Robot Expressions

Ameca will be available for rent, in participating in events, and also for sale.

“The cost is really variable according to the capacities of each unit, but it is above 100,000 [libras] in the UK, and it’s really going to be about what you need your robot to do,” Jackson said.

2 of 2 Engineered Arts’ Ameca engages with audiences at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this Wednesday (5) — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Engineered Arts’ Ameca engages with audiences at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this Wednesday (5) — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

When the Ameca video began circulating on the networks, comments soon came about the robot’s extreme realism. Marques Brownlee, a famous technology influencer, was one of the “scared ones”.

Ameca opening the eyes — Photo: Engineered Arts

“Calm down guys, stop freaking out, it’s just a bunch of actuators and motors with rubber stretched over them to simulate facial movement. It’s all pre-programmed. It’s just for research,” he said. Then he added: “Internally: no, no, no, no, no, no”.

Company makes entertainment robots

Engineered Arts work on developing humanoid robots in the UK. Its machines are used in science centers, theme parks and companies. More than 100 of its robots are active around the world, but Ameca is the most advanced of them.

