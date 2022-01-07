American democracy needs quick and immediate action to survive; read review – International

A year ago, a violent mob, led by unscrupulous politicians, invaded the Capitol and almost succeeded in preventing the democratic transfer of power. We, the four former presidents alive at the time, condemned the actions and affirmed the legitimacy of the 2020 election. There followed a brief hope that the insurgency would shock the country by demonstrating the toxic polarization that threatens ours. democracy.

However, a year later, propagators of the lie that the election was stolen have taken over a political party and have fueled distrust in our electoral systems. These forces wield power and influence through a relentless disinformation campaign that continues to pit Americans against Americans.

According to the Center for Research on American Life, 36% of Americans — nearly 100 million adults from all political spectrums — agree that “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast we may have to use force to preserve it”. THE Washington Post recently reported that about 40% of Republicans believe that violent actions against the government are justified in certain situations.

Politicians in my home state of Georgia, as well as others in states like Texas and Florida, have fostered the mistrust they have created to pass laws that empower party legislatures to intervene in electoral processes. They seek to win anyway, and many Americans are being persuaded to think and act this way, threatening to destroy the foundations of our security and democracy with overwhelming speed. Now I fear that the goal we’ve fought so hard to achieve globally — the right to free and fair elections, free from the hindrances of strongmen who seek in politics nothing more than to increase their own power — has become dangerously fragile in ours. parents.

I, personally, came across this threat in my own backyard in 1962, when a corrupt county delegate tried to steal my election to the Georgia State Senate. This was in the primary, and I challenged the fraud in court.

Finally, a judge invalidated the results, and I won the election. Thereafter, protecting and advancing democracy became a priority for me. As president, a main objective was to establish majority rule in southern African countries and elsewhere.

After leaving the White House and founding the Carter Center, we worked to promote free, fair and organized elections across the planet. I led dozens of election observation missions in Africa, Latin America and Asia, starting with Panama in 1989, where I posed a simple question to local authorities: “Are you honest officials or corrupt officials?”

At every election, my wife, Rosalynn, and I are thrilled with the courage and commitment of thousands of citizens who walked miles and queued at dawn to vote for the first time in free elections, renewing their own hope and the hope of their countries , taking the first steps towards self-government. But I’ve also seen the way in which new democratic systems — and sometimes even well-established democracies — can fall into the hands of military junta or power-hungry despots. Sudan and Myanmar are two recent examples.

For American democracy to last, we must demand that our leaders and candidates uphold ideals of freedom and adhere to high standards of conduct.

First, while citizens may disagree on policy, people from all political persuasions must agree on fundamental constitutional principles and norms of fairness, civility and respect for the rule of law. Citizens must be able to easily participate in transparent, safe and secure electoral processes.

Allegations of electoral irregularities must be submitted in good faith to adjudication by the courts, with all participants agreeing to accept the courts’ findings. And the electoral process must be conducted in a peaceful manner, free from intimidation and violence.

Second, we must push for reforms that guarantee security and accessibility to our elections, as well as public confidence in the accuracy of their results. False allegations of electoral fraud and multiple meaningless audits only deflect democratic ideals.

Third, we must resist the polarization that is reshaping our identities around politics. We must focus on some stark truths: that we are all human, we are all American, and we all share common hopes that our communities and our country will prosper. We have to find ways to reconnect amidst the discord, respectfully and constructively, holding civil conversations with our families, our friends, and our co-workers, and collectively resisting the forces that divide us.

Fourth, violence has no place in our policy, and we must act urgently to pass and strengthen laws that reverse the trend towards character assassinations, intimidation and the presence of armed militias at events. We must protect our electoral authorities—who are our trusted neighbors and friends, in many cases—from threats to their security. Police forces must have the power to address these issues and engage in a national effort to come to terms with past and present racial injustice.

Finally, the spread of disinformation, especially through social media, must be fought. We must reform these platforms and get into the habit of seeking truthful information. Large corporations and religious communities in the US should encourage respect for democratic norms, participation in elections and efforts to combat misinformation.

Our great country is currently teetering on the edge of an ever-deeper abyss. Without immediate action, we run the genuine risk of entering civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must put aside differences and work together before it’s too late. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

*WAS THE 39TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES