Amparo is the first city in São Paulo to resume quarantine

As of this Friday, 7, bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 pm and parties, celebrations and meetings are prohibited in Amparo, in the interior of São Paulo. The decree, published in the city’s official newspaper, prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in open places, with sidewalks and public streets. The measure is effective until the 31st of this month. The city, located in the tourist region known as ‘Circuito das Águas’, in the Campinas region, is the first in the interior to resume quarantine in the state, in this new phase of the covid-19 pandemic.







The city of Amparo went back to quarantine this Friday. Photo: Disclosure / Amparo Council

According to the city hall, 1,480 calls were registered in the city’s public network in the last three days and 194 people are being treated against covid, 1,112.50% higher number of cases in treatment than last week. The daily record of positive cases jumped from 12 on December 28th to 130 on January 5th. Also according to the city hall, the simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Ômicron variants could collapse the health system.

The decree prohibits any activity that may lead to crowding in public or private space, including parties, events and games with or without access to the general public. This weekend, buffet events will still be allowed, but without ballads or dance floors. All commercial activities with face-to-face service must be closed at 10 pm, with a tolerance of one hour for anyone inside the establishment.

Anyone caught consuming alcoholic beverages after 11 pm in streets, squares and parks will be fined R$1,500. If there is a group of people, the beverage supplier will receive a fine of R$ 3 thousand. The rental of properties for season, vacation, events and parties, as well as agglomerations in residential properties of people who do not belong to the family nucleus will entail a fine of R$ 6 thousand for the owner and R$ 3 thousand for the lessee.

The inspection will be carried out by the Sanitary Surveillance with the support of the Municipal Civil Guard and police forces. Also according to the decree, the committee against covid-19 may adopt new measures if there is a significant increase in hospital occupation – infirmary and ICU – in Amparo.