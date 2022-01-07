Ana Maria Braga presents Mais Você in a wig because of a problem at Globo

Ana Maria Braga surprised viewers by appearing in a wig imitating the singer’s hairstyle Sia at the More you this Thursday (6th). The veteran’s change of look in the morning of the Globe it happens the day after she reports that her hairdresser tested positive for covid-19.

During the program aired this Wednesday (05), the presenter had commented that the professional who takes care of her threads was sick. At the time, she even apologized for her messy hair.

Problem for Ana Maria Braga

“I live with some people here at Globo, and everyone wears a mask and takes exams. Then, suddenly, on a beautiful day like today that we came to work, I arrive at my dressing room and my hairdresser – by the way, excuse the hair – calls me and says: ‘Look, I just took the test and I’m with Covid’”, reported Ana Maria.

“It seems that it has no symptoms and can transmit it without knowing it. Even wearing a mask, he took it from somewhere and we don’t know where. So I wanted to make an alert. May you pay attention, as it may be on your side. Keep up the good habits. It’s no joke”, she said.

Covid-19 affects you the most

In addition to the hairdresser, Gilberto Nogueira, which commands the painting Tá Lascado, displayed in Mais Você, is also away because of the coronavirus. The ex-BBB is in isolation after kissing a woman he is suspected of having covid. Because of this, he presented the painting directly from home.

“She asked me to kiss me, for us to kiss her. Then I said: ‘Oh, it doesn’t hurt, right?’. Then she tested positive for Covid. I said: ‘See? if it was a male, it had not tested.’ It was the universe telling me: ‘Gil, don’t kiss a woman!’. Sir, that’s why I like kissing boys’”, commented the economist.

In July of last year, Ana Maria contracted covid-19 and had to be replaced in charge of Mais Você in a hurry. Immunized with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine at the time, she had only mild symptoms and went through the disease without fright.

In recent weeks, Globo tightened security protocols even more because of the increase in the number of covid-19 and flu cases. In addition to the Ana Maria Braga program, the Meeting was also affected. This Thursday, Patrícia Poeta leads the morning alone after Manoel Soares presents with flu symptoms.

