Anac says it monitors Covid and flu cases in pilots and flight attendants to minimize impacts on flights | Federal District

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) said, on Thursday (6), that it monitors the cases of Covid-19 and flu in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector, in order to minimize impacts on flights.

This week, the airlines Azul and Gol warned of the possibility of changes in travel due to the absence of employees, due to illnesses. Dismissals occur due to the need to isolate crew members with flu-like illnesses.

In a statement, Anac stated that “it has worked to preserve the health of professionals and passengers who work and use air transport”.

“In order to anticipate possible impacts on aviation and assist in the action plan of airlines, the Agency had already contacted representatives of airlines, airports, concessionaires, Auxiliary Air Transport Services Companies (ESATAs) and agencies of sanitary and health control”, says the text.

The agency also says that “it also monitors the operational measures that have been adopted by airlines to minimize the impacts caused by flight delays and cancellations, as well as compliance with the provision of assistance to passengers.”

“ANAC emphasizes that the health security measures recommended by Anvisa and adopted by the Federal Government, in line with international rules determined by the World Health Organization (WHO), have been complied with since the beginning of the pandemic for the viability of safe and secure air transport. efficient to passengers and professionals of the sector”, states the note.

Also according to the agency, the passenger whose flight is delayed or canceled is entitled to assistance provided by the airlines. Anac also recommends that travelers follow the flight confirmation through the services available by the airline, such as applications, website and call center.

“To avoid any inconvenience before or after the trip, it is important that passengers know their rights and duties and be aware of the information provided in the transport contract”, he advises.

Covid cases in companies

In an internal statement released this Wednesday (5) (look above), Azul, which has been the leader in passenger transport in Brazil for the past 12 months, reported that the next few days would be “challenging” given the increase in employee absence due to flu-like illnesses.

“In recent days, we have started to be affected by a high number of medical layoffs, both in the flight group and in our ground teams, Azulcenter [central de atendimento da empresa] and other administrative areas. As a result, the next few days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation”, says the text, signed by the company’s president, John Rodgerson.

Another internal company communication obtained by g1 points out that at least 17 flights had a reduction in the number of passengers due to the lack of crew.

On Thursday, Gol issued an alert (look above) for possible impacts on the company’s flights, the third largest in Brazil. “We are experiencing an increase in cases of flu, influenza and Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide, the latter caused by the highly contagious omicron variant”, says the text.

“Although this variant is less aggressive, we have received daily a volume of medical layoffs from both the flight group and the ground teams and other administrative areas greater than planned”, he continues.