Andrew Garfield confirms his interest in playing the hero again

Depending on the script, the actor’s comeback could end up happening!

Few actors were as prominent in 2021 as Andrew Garfield. In addition to starring in the thunderous musical Tick, Tick… Boom, from Netflix, the actor also returned to the mantle of Spectacular Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Return Home. The participation left many fans excited to see more of this version of the hero and, if it’s up to Garfield, he is back to stay!

In a new interview with Variety, the actor confirmed that he is interested in returning to play the hero in theaters. No official invitation from the Sony Pictures, but depending on the script and the proposal of possible new films, there is a chance to see Andrew in future studio releases.

“I mean, of course, [estou] definitely open to something if it feels right,” guaranteed, “Peter and Spider-Man, these characters are all about service, for the greater good and for many. He’s a working class boy from Queens who knows suffocation and loss and is deeply empathetic.”

Participation in Sback home slightly changed the actor’s perception of the character. And if his comeback does happen, there are some details he would like to change in his acting.

“I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in this, if I had the opportunity to go back and tell more of that story, I would have to feel firm and confident in myself,” added.

In addition, the actor told how positive the experience of acting with the other Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland was. Among several backstage details, Andrew revealed that the connection he felt with his peers led him to improvise one of the most beloved scenes by audiences.

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, look [Maguire e Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them [mesmo],” confesses.

For many, this was the redemption of the Spectacular Spider-Man in theaters. But what about you? Would you like to see more hero movies with Andrew Garfield? Be sure to comment!

