Anfavea says vehicle inventory is sufficient for 16 days of sale

The increase in production in December did not bring a significant improvement in the situation of vehicle inventories, which opened 2022 in sufficient volume for 16 days of sale, totaling 114.3 thousand units in the yards of assemblers and dealerships. At the end of November, the stocks, of 103,800 units, covered 15 days of sale, according to data released this Friday, 7th by Anfavea, the association of automakers.

During a press conference, Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea, highlighted that there was a change in the composition of inventories, with a greater accumulation of vehicles now at dealerships: 71.6 thousand units, in November, to 89.8 thousand vehicles at the end from December. Even so, he considered that the level of stocks remains low.

In the last two months, automakers rushed to finish cars whose production would no longer be allowed this year due to the tightening of vehicular pollution limits accepted in the country. Ibama ended up giving the industry another three months to finish assembling these vehicles, but the authorization was only known at lights out in 2021, contributing to the arrival of more cars at dealerships.

Moraes recalled that the reduction in inventories, which fell to the lowest levels in history last year, is due to production bottlenecks in the sector, as factories frequently had to stop production due to lack of parts.

‘Global phenomenon’

He also noted that the move follows a global phenomenon of leaner stocks in other markets. In the United States, the second largest market in the world, stocks used to run at a level around 70 days a day, but now they are in the range of 20 to 25 days. “What we are facing in Brazil is a global phenomenon.”

The president of Anfavea attributed the growth in vehicle production in Brazil in December, the highest of the year, to the efforts of the purchasing and logistics areas of the automakers to ensure the availability of parts at the end of the year.

The performance, he explained, was only possible after many conversations with suppliers and headquarters abroad to make the arrival of lots of electronic components viable, thus allowing the sector to comply with final deliveries for 2021 both in the domestic market and in exports.

“The production number was very good in December,” commented the president of Anfavea.