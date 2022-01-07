Anitta defends Gkay and fights ugly in Aspen ballad: ‘I slapped him in the face’ | celebrities



Anitta and Gkay – instagram reproduction

Published 06/01/2022 16:07

Rio – Anitta and Gkay caused it in a ballad from Aspen, Colorado. Poderosa was even involved in two fights in a local nightclub. The fuss was exposed by the comedian through Instagram Stories, this Thursday afternoon. About the first disagreement, the singer explained that a man got rid of the actress from Netflix and said that she was only famous for being friends with the American actor Austin North.

“Kiki [Anitta] got into a fight at the club. Two! Tell me what the guy did?”, Gkay began. Then Anitta explained the situation. “There was a guy talking to GKay, so he asked for her Instagram and she gave it. Then he said, ‘Wow, eighteen million followers. But he saw that we were with Austin. Then he said: ‘Of course she has eighteen million followers, she’s hanging out with him!’ He was an Austin fan. So I said: ‘She is a well-known actress from Netflix in Brazil’. And he: ‘Actress from Netflix? So he was the one who put her there.’ I said: ‘What is it? Are you saying she needs a man to put her there?’ So Austin came and I said he wasn’t going to take pictures with this fan.”

After tempers were calmed, a drunk man managed to get Almighty out of his mind. He almost pressed his face against Gkay’s bottom as she danced. “The second was a fight between the guys separating. She hit the guy!” said the actress. Anitta gave her version of the controversy. “You didn’t see what he did! There was a guy who was very drunk. He kept hugging him all the time. At one point he came wanting to dance with someone, hugging the girls. When he came to hug Daniela, I said: ‘We’re not interested, you he’s drunk. Please get away from us.’ He from behind, and I took his arm and said, in English: ‘Car****, are you deaf?’ the singer.

According to Anitta, the man almost harassed the comedian. Annoyed, the singer went after him. “In a little while, GKay and I were playing, and he got close to GKay and I was arming myself. She had her back turned, I couldn’t see. Can you believe you got in his face and got close to GKay’s ass? I flew there I slapped him in the face as he was arriving. I was almost touching his face. I stuck my hand in and banged his face! And I said, ‘Are you crazy, man*****? I told you to get out of here ‘. Everyone came to see what was going on and I: ‘This son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing everyone, the women. And his friend came to say he didn’t do it. And I: ‘Didn’t do it it’s the ****, shut up you too,” she said, who put the drunk out of the club. “The guys wanted to help, but they got close and saw that I didn’t need help. I drove that animal to the door. He called me a slut, something like that. I replied: ‘F*** off, I don’t even know what f*** this is. You will leave. And I took it”