Anitta defends Gkay from harassment at US party: ‘I drove the animal out’

Singer Anitta, 28, showed that she doesn’t run away from a good fight – or two – when necessary. Personal friend of the pop star, digital influencer GKay, 29, revealed that she was defended by two boys who annoyed her, during a ballad they participated together in Aspen, Colorado (USA).

In her Instagram Stories, GKay asked her friend to explain both episodes, and Anitta did. The first confusion occurred when a certain boy, present at the party, insinuated that GKay would have grown up on the internet and on Netflix through actor Austin North, 25, who accompanied them at the event.

“He [o desconhecido] was an Austin fan. I said: ‘What? Are you saying she needs a man to put her there [na Netflix]?’ So, Austin came and I said he wasn’t going to take pictures with this fan”, detailed the interpreter of “Show das Poderosas”.

The second ‘bullshit’, however, was even more serious, and it came when a drunk guest tried to harass GKay. “He came to be inconvenient all the time. Do you believe he was arriving [com o rosto] near GKay’s ass? I flew there, slapped him in the face!” boasted Anitta.

According to her, the confusion was so great that it drew the attention of other people around. “Everyone came to see what was going on and I said, ‘this son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing the women’.”

“The guys wanted to help, but they came close and saw that I didn’t need help. I drove that animal to the door. He called me a slut, something like that,” recalled the singer.