Anitta fights at an Aspen ballad to defend her friend: ‘I slapped him in the face’

anitta, who is enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, got into a fight at a club to defend her friend, the digital influencer GKay. Through Stories on Instagram, the singer shared with her followers details of the mess.

“There was a guy talking to Gkay, then he asked for her Instagram and she gave it. Then he said, ‘Wow, eighteen million followers.’ But he saw that we were with Austin. Then he said: ‘Of course she has eighteen million followers, she’s hanging out with him.’ He was an Austin fan,” began Anitta.

“So I said: ‘She is a well-known actress at Netflix in Brazil.’ And he: ‘Actress from Netflix? So he was the one who put her there.’ I said: ‘What is it? Are you saying she needs a man to put her there?’ So Austin came and I said he wasn’t going to take pictures with this fan.”

“You didn’t see what he did! There was a very drunk guy. Every time he was hugging. At one point he came wanting to dance with someone, hugging the girls. When he came to hug Daniela, I said: ‘We’re not interested, you’re drunk. Please get away from us’. He from behind, and I took his arm and said, in English: ‘Car****, are you deaf?’ Every time he came to be inconvenient,” he continued.

“In a little while, GKay and I were playing, and he got close to GKay and I was arming myself. She had her back turned, couldn’t see. Can you believe you got it in his face and was getting close to GKay’s ass? I flew there. I slapped him in the face as he was arriving. I was almost touching my face. I stuck my hand in and ‘stick’ in his face! And I said: ‘Are you crazy, man*****? I told you to get out of here.’ Everyone came to see what was going on and I was like, ‘This son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing everyone, the women. And his friend came to say he didn’t. And I: ‘It wasn’t the c****, you shut up too”.

“The guys wanted to help, but they got close and saw that I didn’t need help. I drove that animal out of there. He called me a slut, something like that. I replied: ‘F*** off, I don’t even know what the*** this is. You will leave. I took him out of there”, concluded the artist on the social network.