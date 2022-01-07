Anitta fights to defend Gkay at a party in the US and reveals how she prevented the harassment: “I slapped her in the face”; watch

The saying goes: don’t mess with those who are quiet. This Thursday (6), Gkay shared with his followers how Anitta defended her in a ballad during her vacation in Aspen, USA. The singer told how she got slapped with a man who was pestering the group of friends.

The account began with an initial confusion, when a young man would have belittled Gkay’s fame. The man assumed that the Brazilian was known only for hanging out with actor Austin North, from the series “Outer Banks” – who was with them at the party. “He saw that we were with Austin and the boys, so he said: ‘Of course she has 18 million followers, she’s hanging out with them.’ She has more followers than he does!”, revolted Anitta.

It was then that Anitta explained Gkay’s fame and mentioned that her friend even appeared in Netflix movies. But the man disdained that, claiming that the Brazilian would have arrived to streaming only because of the star of the teen series. “He [o desconhecido] was an Austin fan. I said: ‘What? Are you saying she needs a man to put her there [na Netflix]?’… So Austin came and I said he wasn’t going to take pictures with this fan”, recalled the singer.

Anitta defends Gkay from harassment

But the mood really took its toll on a second fight, when a drunk man started harassing Anitta and her friends. “All the time he kept hugging and wanted to dance with someone, touching the girls… For the second time he came to us, I said: ‘We’re not interested, you’re drunk, please get away from us'”, she began. Unfortunately, the “get there” wasn’t enough. “He came to hug Daniela, when he came from behind, I said: ‘F*****, are you deaf?!’”, shot the artist.

A moment later, the man tried to put his face against Gkay’s bottom, when Anitta soon intervened with a slap. “Then he was being inconvenient all the time. He’ll be here in a little while, me and Gkay playing that little game… Baby, can you believe he caught his face and was getting close to GKay’s ass? Honey, I flew there, slapped him in the face! He was almost touching, I stuck my hand in and did it in his face. ‘Are you crazy, asshole? I told you to get out of here!’ In English, of course, which is more chic”, she continued.

The crap, naturally, caught the attention of people around. “Everyone came to see what was going on and I said, ‘This son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing the women.’ Then his friend came to say: ‘He didn’t do that’. I said: ‘Didn’t do the c*ck, you shut up too! Do you think it’s right to put your face in my friend’s ass?'”, recalled Anitta.

Finally, “Girl from Rio” personally expelled the citizen from the club. “The guys wanted to help, only they came close and saw that I didn’t need help… I took it and expelled the rabid animal to the bar door… He called me kind of a slut, something like that. I said: ‘F*ck, I don’t even know what the fuck this is’”, finished the singer. Watch the full video below:

Throughout the videos, Anitta mentioned a series of situations in which foreigners bothered her with questionable attitudes and speeches. The star mentioned how he retorted each of these occasions and also vented: “Guys, do you think that Brazil is a place for sexist men? There are a lot of macho men in Brazil, obviously, unfortunately. But here it is very sexist man, people! You have no idea”.