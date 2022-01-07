Anitta makes trouble in American nightclub | Column Fabia Oliveira

Ariana, Anitta never hid that she doesn’t run away from a mess and this Thursday (6), she said she got into a fight in a club in Aspen, Colorado, in the United States, to defend Gkay. The singer said that a man, visibly drunk, harassed the humorist from Alagoas and that she didn’t think twice: she slapped the boy in the face.

“There was this guy who was very drunk and he was hugging people all the time. He came up to me and my friends and then when he came to hug Daniela, I said: ‘We’re not interested, you’re drunk. Please get away from us’. He continued behind me and I took his arm and said, in English: ‘Car****, are you deaf?’”, began telling Almighty.

“Then, he came close to Gkay and I was arming myself. She had her back turned, I couldn’t see it, but he was getting close to GKay’s ass! I flew there. I slapped him in the face as he was arriving. I stuck my hand in and ‘stick’ in his face! And I said: ‘Are you crazy, man*****? I told you to get out of here.’ Everyone came to see what was going on and I started screaming, ‘This son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing everyone, the women. And his friend came to say he didn’t. And I: ‘It wasn’t the c****, shut up you too,’ added Anitta, who was not satisfied with the argument and took the man from the club on her arm.

“The guys wanted to help, but they got close and saw that I didn’t need help. I drove that animal to the door. He called me a slut, something like that. I replied: ‘F*** off, I don’t even know what f*** this is. You will leave. And I took it out”, concluded the singer.

