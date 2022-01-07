Full.News – 06/01/2022 19:03 | updated on 06/01/2022 20:18
Após um “bombardeio” de ofensas contra Jair Bolsonaro e seus familiares, o ator José de Abreu agora convoca seus seguidores para uma “greve geral” no Twitter, por pelo menos 24 horas. Nesta quarta-feira (5), após ser atacado pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro, Abreu incitou uma “retirada geral” do Twitter, para que “deixem o gado falando sozinho”.
The 75-year-old artist claims that the social network fails to remove posts with fake content. Ele também afirmou ter sido “admoestado” por representantes do Twitter, na última quarta, ao compartilhar a declaração que Bolsonaro havia dado na ocasião da tramitação do impeachment da ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff. At the time, in 2015, Bolsonaro said: “I hope her term ends today, heart attack or cancer, or whatever.”
– I can’t accept being admonished by a network without criteria for posting one in quotes from the genocide! If it was because I wanted him to blow himself up in shit, I’d even accept it. But why post what he said? Let Twitter pay me to produce content. The political struggle I will do in the streets – he wrote.
The actor still threatens to leave the social network if his appeal doesn’t have results.
– Conclamo todos os anti bolsonaros que fiquemos 24 horas sem postar nada nem dar RT no twitter. It will be a show of strength that only true leftists can achieve. From midnight today nobody posts or gives RT on anything until tomorrow. Strike on Twitter. If not, I leave – he said.
