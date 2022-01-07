ANS Announces Results of Operators’ Performance in Base Year 2020 — Português (Brasil)

The result of the Operator Performance Index (IDSS) 2021, base year 2020, is available for consultation on the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) portal (access). The sector’s average grade for the base year 2020, which considers the weighted average of the operators’ performance, was 0.7989, with 1.00 being the maximum performance grade and zero the minimum grade.

With this year’s result, it appears that the calculated IDSS is about 1.2% lower than the index for the base year 2019, which was 0.8011. On the other hand, this year’s IDSS is almost equivalent to base year 2018 (0.7691) and 2017 (0.7295). Cesar Serra, Deputy Sectoral Development director at ANS, explains that the reduction in the sector’s performance in some indicators, in 2020, is due to the need for adjustments in the face of the pandemic, which does not necessarily imply a drop in the quality of services provided by health plan operators and health service providers.

ANS chose not to change the methodology or suspend the program, in order to maintain the IDSS historical series and guarantee the transparency of the results for society. “We believe it is important to demonstrate the sector’s performance in 2020 in a transparent manner, so that society as a whole understands the possible impacts of COVID-19 on the results. It was expected that the pandemic could have an impact on some indicators and consequently on the overall result, however, this effect was small and did not compromise the IDSS logic”, commented the director.

The manager of Stimulus and Innovation to Sectorial Quality (GEEIQ), Ana Paula Cavalcante, explains that, between 2017 and 2019, some factors raised the index, such as the correctness of the databases by operators, in conjunction with providers, to the submission of TISS data; and increased competition, which encouraged operators to seek to improve their IDSS, differentiating themselves in terms of quality in the market.

About IDSS



The Qualification Program for Private Health Plan Operators (PQO), started in 2004 and reformulated in 2017, with the publication of RN 423/2017, which amended RN 386/2015, introducing the use of data from the TISS standard for the Calculation of indicators reflects the performance of operators through an index composed of 32 indicators defined by the ANS, distributed in four dimensions, the result of which varies from zero to 1, plus a bonus indicator for operators with an accreditation certificate.



Ana Paula Cavalcante highlights that the IDSS, also known as “operators’ score”, allows comparison between private health plan operators operating in the market. “The purpose of disseminating the Program’s results is to reduce the asymmetry of information that exists between the beneficiary, who wants to buy a health plan, and the operator, who wants to sell their products in the market. Thus, the disclosure of the IDSS increases the power of choice for consumers who have more qualified information when contracting a health plan”.

Repercussion of the pandemic

Before the release of the 2020 base year IDSS results, the ANS assessed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on 19 indicators that assess health care and beneficiary satisfaction, with the greatest potential for impact. The analysis pointed to a small repercussion in five indicators; discrete in four and no repercussion in ten.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the results of the Program show that there was no significant reduction compared to previous years. The justification for maintaining the IDSS base year 2020 was presented at the 106th meeting of the Chamber of Supplementary Health (CAMSS), held on 08/18/2021. read more .

Methodology



The IDSS is calculated from 33 indicators defined by the ANS, including a bonus indicator for operators that have an accreditation certificate. To IDSS calculation uses data extracted from the Agency’s management information systems, or collected from national health information systems, generating a score for each operator.

In this sense, although 920 were evaluated, only 868 operators met the regulatory requirements for the disclosure of their final grades to society, available on the ANS portal.

The results must also be published by the operator on its website, as determined in article 21-A of the Normative Resolution (RN) No. 386/2015 – being 02/05/2022 the deadline for the disclosure of the current result. If they disagree with the final results of the IDSS 2021 (base year 2020), the operators will have until 01/21/2022 to file an appeal via e-protocol.

Beneficiary Satisfaction Survey

For the base year 2020, 261 health plan operators voluntarily carried out the survey with their beneficiaries, of which 246 operators (responsible for 65.11% of the beneficiaries in the sector) were considered eligible to receive the bonus score. In base year 2020, ANS registered an increase of around 11.5% of participating operators compared to base year 2019, when 234 carried out the survey.

The results show that around 85% of the beneficiaries of the operators who carried out the survey answered “Good” and “Very good” for the question: “How do you rate your health plan?”. And about 81% of beneficiaries would recommend the health plan to friends or family.

ANS has encouraged health plan operators to carry out satisfaction surveys with beneficiaries, having published in 2020 a new technical document for carrying out the survey, with a standardized methodology, ensuring representativeness and statistical validity. The incentive to carry out the survey seeks to increase the beneficiary’s participation in evaluating the quality of services offered, and its results provide inputs to improve actions for continuous improvement in the quality of services provided by operators.

Operator Accreditation

Operators that obtained the accreditation seal, fulfilling the requirements of good practices established by the ANS, receive a score bonus on IDSS. In 2020, there was an increase in the number of accredited operators (from 38 in 2017 to 75 in 2020), representing 26.30% of beneficiaries of medical-hospital plans.

The IDSS results show the technical competence of the operators that received the accreditation seal, a voluntary process of adopting best practices in organizational management and health: of the 75 operators with an accreditation certificate, in the base year 2020, all were in band 1 IDSS (the best range, with a performance from 0.80 to 1.00), which reinforces the validity of the IDSS methodology and the synergy between the ANS Operators Qualification and Accreditation Programs.

