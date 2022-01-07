Antivax dies after contracting Covid in conspiracy event – News

Antivax podcaster Doug Kuzma, 61, died of Covid-19 last Monday, after being hospitalized for ten days. The American attended ReAwaken America, a conspiracy conference against the vaccine, which took place in Dallas, USA, on the weekend of December 11th.

Kuzma used social media to share photos of the event, which had a large audience and crowds. He later claimed that he was not feeling well, and on December 15, he said that he began to have a fever. Even so, the podcaster declined to be tested to see if he had Covid-19.

“No way. I’m going to die at home before going to the hospital,” Kuzma replied to a comment about the possibility of being tested for the disease.

According to a report in Vice, the American was found unconscious in his home on Christmas Eve and taken to a hospital, where he was hospitalized and needed mechanical ventilation.

The portal also published that Kuzma’s last post was a photo of him with the drug ivermectin, which has no efficacy against Covid-19.

Daughter Amanda Kuzma confirmed her father’s death to the Daily Beast and left a message: “I really loved him and I would do anything for him. He was a great father.”