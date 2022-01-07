Anvisa approves IFA registration and Fiocruz will manufacture 100% national vaccine

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved today the registration of an input for the manufacture of AstraZeneca, a vaccine against covid-19 produced by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) in Brazil. Before the endorsement, the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) used to manufacture the vaccine was imported, in general, from China or India.

In practice, the decision makes Brazil have the first 100% national vaccine against covid. According to a statement released by Anvisa, comparability studies showed that “when manufactured in the country, the input maintains the same performance as the imported vaccine”.

Fiocruz signed a contract to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil, with the right to technology transfer. The process to obtain authorization from Anvisa to produce the national IFA began last year.

In May 2021, Anvisa granted Fiocruz a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices for the new input, which guarantees that the production line complies with all the necessary requirements to guarantee the quality of the IFA. Since then, the institution has produced test batches to submit to Anvisa.

The vaccine produced by Fiocruz was developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. The immunizing agent received definitive registration for use in Brazil on March 12, 2021.

The immunizing agent had been bottled in Brazil since the beginning of 2021, but with API imported from China. The agreement between the foundation and AstraZeneca provided for the transfer of technology for total manufacturing in Brazil, but the process was delayed.

The initial forecast was that Fiocruz would be producing and distributing national vaccines in Brazil in August 2021. Then, in October.

According to Fiocruz, there was a delay in signing the technology transfer contract because priority was given first to emergency registration and then to the definitive registration of the vaccine at Anvisa. The final transfer contract was signed in June.

*With Reuters