Anvisa approves registration and Brazil will have 100% national vaccine







Vaccination against covid-19 Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Friday, the registration of the input of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for the production of covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

With the decision of Anvisa, Brazil will be able to produce the immunizing agent, in all its stages, in national territory.

“For this decision, Anvisa evaluated the comparability studies. These studies demonstrate that, when manufactured in the country, the input maintains the same performance as the imported vaccine” informed the agency in a note.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine had been bottled in Brazil since early 2021, but with API imported from China. The agreement between the foundation and AstraZeneca provided for the transfer of technology for total manufacturing in Brazil, but the process was delayed.

The initial forecast was that Fiocruz would be producing and distributing national vaccines in Brazil in August 2021. Then, in October.

According to Fiocruz, there was a delay in signing the technology transfer contract because priority was given first to emergency registration and then to the definitive registration of the vaccine at Anvisa. The final transfer contract was signed in June.

* With information from Reuters