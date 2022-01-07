Aparecida de Goiânia registers 1st death by omicron in Brazil, says city hall | Goiás

Aparecida de Goiânia registered the 1st death by the omicron variant of Covid-19 in Brazil. The information was released by the city, on the afternoon of Thursday (6).

Until 18:00 on Wednesday (5), the country had not yet registered any deaths from the variant, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

After the announcement from the city hall, the g1 contacted the ministry to confirm the information via e-mail sent at 3:05 pm, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

The State Department of Health (SES) reported that it has not yet been notified of the death, but that, so far, there are no records of death by the variant in Goiás.

According to the municipality, the victim is a 68-year-old elderly man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure. He was admitted to a hospital unit. The elderly person was vaccinated with three doses, according to the city hall.

Experts say, however, that vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of death from the disease and its variants.

The city also informed that the patient was a contact of a case that the Municipal Health Department had already confirmed as an infection by the variant.

Confirmation of the first death occurs ten days after the declaration of community transmission in the city. Until this Thursday, the city has confirmed 55 cases of omicron. The prevalence of the variant reached 93.5%.

Detection was carried out through the Municipal Genomic Sequencing Program, which has been carrying out the analysis of positive RT-PCR samples collected in the municipality to map genetic information and identify circulating coronavirus variants.

