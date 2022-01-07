Arcrebian, are you? Dayane Mello will return to Big Brother Italy

A year after causing in the Italian version of Big Brother, Grande Fratello VIP, Dayane Mello will return to the program this Friday (7/1). The model will make a cameo appearance in the current edition of the reality show and promises several emotions alongside Soleil Sorge, her friend and semi-finalist on the show.

There is still no information on how Dayane’s entry into the house will take place. It is not known, for example, if the model will be confined for a few days with Soleil or if she will appear only through video calls to surprise her in the game. “I’m dying to see Soleil again. She gave me a lot of strength and her support was essential in making the decision to go to Brazil and take a risk on the farm. She’s an amazing human being and I can’t wait for us to get together,” said the former member of the LeoDias column.

Dayane Mello and Soleil Sorge met during the latest edition of the reality Beijing Express, a program that portrays the lives of famous couples traveling from one city to another by means of free rides.

The model’s participation in the Grande Fratello VIP will be live, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), this Friday (7/1).

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.