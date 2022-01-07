Argentina sets record with 109 thousand covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Argentina registered a record number of covid-19 cases on Thursday for the third day in a row, with nearly 110,000 cases, as the highly infectious Ômicron variant fuels a third pandemic wave in the country.

The record tally of 109,608 in the middle of the summer holiday season, with tourist centers teeming with travelers, has not translated into a similar exponential rise in covid-related deaths, which totaled 40, according to the government.

“We don’t have a strong impact in intensive care units and less in terms of deaths,” the head of the Ministry of Health, Sonia Tarragona, told local radio Urbana Play. “The cases are mild or moderate and are not putting pressure on the health system.”







Argentina has accelerated its vaccination campaign in recent months, starting with the Sputnik V vaccine, then adding the immunizers from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, and later CanSino, Pfizer and Moderna.

Tarragona said he does not know “what the upper limit for infections will be,” but some experts believe the actual number of cases among the country’s 45 million people is higher than official data.

“Today in Argentina, we could have about 150,000 or 200,000 cases of new infections a day,” biochemist Jorge Geffner told Reuters.

He estimated that the peak of infection could occur in mid-January.