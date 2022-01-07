Argentina surpasses 100,000 covid-19 infections in one day

Argentina, which since the end of 2021 has faced a vertiginous increase in covid-19 infections, surpassed the barrier of 100,000 new cases on Thursday (6) and is positioned as one of the countries in Latin America where the disease advances the most quickly.

With testing centers overwhelmed by the spread of the omicron variant, 109,608 new cases and 40 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Due to the increase in infections, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti asked people who are in close contact with a patient, but do not have symptoms, to isolate themselves and avoid going to testing centers.

“I think some measures must be taken. It seems to me that everything is very liberated and people don’t take care of themselves very much. Now they are starting to see more masks, but two weeks ago it was like there was no pandemic,” Sol Castaño, a 21-year-old music student waiting to take the test, told AFP after he caught the disease.

Noting that more than 72% of the population has the full two-dose vaccine regimen, Vizzotti said, “A new variant has emerged with a different situation, with extraordinary transmissibility, but with a much lower severity.”

The omicron variant was first detected in Argentina on December 5th. The occupancy of intensive care rooms is currently 37.5%.

Last week, new cases increased 155% from the previous week, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

“The omicron is bringing us many surprises. We don’t know what the ceiling will be. There is no way to prevent the transmission,” said Sonia Tarragona, head of the Ministry of Health’s cabinet.

With a population of 45 million inhabitants, Argentina has so far more than 6 million infections and 117,386 deaths from covid-19.

