Argument? Gilberto Braga’s widow sends indirect and counters Walcyr Carrasco

Widow of the author of novels Gilberto Braga (1945-2021), Edgar Moura Brazil bounced a post from Walcyr Executioner this Thursday. The decorator hinted on social media that there was some backstage friction.

Through Instagram, Edgar went to the publication in which Carrasco said goodbye on the day of Gilberto’s death, in October of last year. In the post, he left a comment with nip to the author of Secret Truths.

“Goodbye, Gilberto”, limited himself to writing Carrasco in the post in which he said goodbye to his professional colleague.

“Goodbye never. For those who were the best, had the best dialogue and knew Portuguese, psychology of the characters and will always be remembered there is no such word. On the other hand…“, commented Edgar in the publication of Carrasco.

Pinning Walcyr Carrasco

In sequence, Gilberto Braga’s widower published the pinprick on your social network profile. In addition, he also recorded the opinion of another internet user in the image. “Weren’t you close? Just goodbye? It was very direct and dry this… I could have done a tribute to him!”, says the Instagram user in the comment.

In his Instagram post, Edgar hinted that there is something behind this. “No comments, For good understanding…”, he said.

In the publication’s comments, internet users left messages of support for the decorator. “Edgar, dear! Unnecessary wear and tear… let’s just be light”, commented a follower. “Only you know your story”, stated another.

“The best things in life come from silence, do it for these comments!”, opined a netizen. “Edgar, typical of someone spiteful”, declared another. He liked these comments, showing agreement.

Gilberto Braga died on October 26, 2021, aged 75 years. On the occasion, Edgar Moura Brasil published a text saying goodbye to her husband. The two had been together for 49 years and were married in 2014.

farewell

“Gilberto my dear, what can we say about a 49-year-old companion of respect, affection, affection, friendship. What can I say about a friend with whom I have lived much more than two-thirds of my life. From a partner I loved, who taught me and with whom I kept a sincere, deep relationship and who I also helped in a mutual growth.

Since I was 18 years old I have had him as a friend, companion, lover. Anyway, my Porto Seguro. Today I feel very lonely, but I know that we have made friends who will help me make up for your absence.

Gilberto is immensely proud of having shared this successful path with you, where you innovated the language of Brazilian television drama. Having followed your so deserved recognition and knowing that I was lucky to have had an exceptional life in joy, sadness and success at your side. I was extremely lucky to have lived with you, sweet, brilliant and who knew how to capture the world around us like few others.

Today in our physical farewell, I saw how much you were loved. Finally my dear, the emptiness in my life was left, and thinking about a future without you is very difficult.

To all those who are with me in person or in thoughts at this moment, my deepest thanks for the affection and love!”, wrote the widower of Gilberto Braga at the time of the author’s death.

