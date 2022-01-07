Army Commander Determines Vaccination and Bans Fake News – News

The Army commander, General Paulo Sérgio, defined a series of rules to be adopted by the force to combat the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a document sent to military organizations across the country, the commander advises that the return of members of the barracks to face-to-face service must take place 15 days after the application of the vaccine.

In addition to immunization, the document, which highlights the need to maintain the operational capacity of the troop, determines that social distancing, testing of military personnel and civil servants who return from abroad and other sanitary measures adopted by the Ministries of Health are to be applied, Defense and Economy.

The document establishes that, in all sectors of the Army, “protective measures such as social distancing, the use of physical barrier measures (mask) and hand hygiene” be adopted. The rules apply to civil servants, military and interns. In another excerpt, the commander prohibits the dissemination of fake news on social networks and determines that the military must pass the guidelines on to family members and contact networks.

The norm says that “there should be no dissemination of messages on social networks without confirmation of the source and veracity of the information” and that, “in addition, the military should guide their families and other people who share their contact so that they have the same conduct”.

The guidelines emphasize that each military service chief must “evaluate the return to face-to-face activities of the military and civil servants, provided that the period of 15 (fifteen) days after immunization against Covid-19 is respected (one or two doses, depending on the immunizing agent) adopted)” and completes, stating that “the omissions on vaccination coverage should be submitted to the DGP (General Department of Personnel) for the adoption of specific procedures”.

Paulo Sérgio was head of the General Department of Army Personnel before being named commander by President Jair Bolsonaro. He stood out for his measures to combat Covid-19 in the force, which kept the death rate at 0.13 among the military, while the country faced a death rate of 2.5%.