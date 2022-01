Military personnel are prohibited from sharing fake news about the pandemic.| Photo: Flickr Army.

The Army command determined that military personnel must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to face-to-face work. The guidelines released by the Force also guide distance, the use of masks and prohibit officers from releasing fake news about the pandemic. The document is signed by the commander of the Army, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

The document determines individual protection actions and proof of vaccination to return to face-to-face work. In addition, it makes it clear that the objective is the full return of all administrative and operational activities, as long as sanitary standards are respected. The guidelines were compiled into 52 points.

According to the text, soldiers who have not completed the vaccination schedule will have their cases evaluated by the General Personnel Department (DGP), so that specific procedures can be defined. The commander-general also determined that the provision of false information will subject the military or civil servant to the criminal and administrative sanctions provided for by law.

Officials must guide their relatives to act following health rules to contain the spread of the virus and not spread fake news, says the document. The carrying out of missions, events and lectures will be evaluated, as they can generate crowds. The information was disclosed on the O Antagonista website and on the g1 portal.