Artists defend Ivete Sangalo after Bolsonaro attacks: “She represents me”

And the controversy involving the singer Ivete Sangalo and the encouragement of criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in one of her shows won yet another chapter. This time, artists and actors came out in defense of Ivete, supporting her position.

For those who don’t remember, on December 29, during a concert in the city of Natal (RN), some fans started shouting “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*” which was encouraged by the artist. “Didn’t hear,” the singer said when the audience started to scream. She went on to say that “he [Bolsonaro] will end up listening it was so loud”.

????VEJA: In a concert, Ivete Sangalo dances and encourages the audience to sing louder and louder “Hey Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” pic.twitter.com/uOR7VPqped — I SHOCKED #BBB22 (@shock) December 30, 2021

The attitude came to be harshly criticized by supporters of the president, by Mario Frias – who heads the Special Secretariat for Culture of the Bolsonaro Government since June 2020 – and even by a radio broadcaster in Natal.

Besides them, Bolsonaro also spoke on the matter, limiting himself to saying that “she [Ivete] is upset, José de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the duty president is over,” he said at a press conference.

Information from the Rouanet Law can be found on Versalic’s website and is in the public domain. On the website, there is no record of the artist’s active proposal. Peer support

After the repercussion, many celebrities decided to speak out supporting Ivete’s attitude on the show and defending her against President Bolsonaro’s accusations.

Singer Fernanda Abreu said that “Ivete represents me”. Actress Ingrid Guimarães said: “Bossal. It even seems that Ivete needs a law. This is his dream: that we need him for something,” she said. Singer Luísa Sonza also said: “Wow, exactly. Ridiculous.”

THE @Ivete Sangalo represents me!!!

???????????? Great Brazilian popular artist, singer, songwriter, communicator, very talented and good people! He built a successful career of almost 30 years, with talent and the sweat of his work!!!

Then comes a lying nobody, involved with [+] pic.twitter.com/im2BMCvaRi — Fernanda Abreu ???? 30 Years of Prom ???? (@AbreuFernanda) January 5, 2022

YouTuber Felipe Neto also gave his opinion on the matter. In a video on Instagram, he even said that Ivete’s stance against the president made him very happy: “I came here to explain to you that Ivete Sangalo, in her entire career, has never received a penny from the Rouanet Law, just to make it clear why they work with fake news,” he said.

Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) also came out in defense of Ivete Sangalo. The artist has received support not only from the public but also from artists. For 7 days she has been suffering attacks from Pocketnaristas due to her positioning. It’s the biggest, my loves! pic.twitter.com/Cbwd6mWqxb — Access Sangalo (@AcessoSangalo) January 6, 2022

