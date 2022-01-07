Ask Bia Kicis, says Queiroga after leaked data from doctors

Minister Marcelo Queiroga, from the Ministry of Health, said today that he is not a “data inspector” and instructed journalists to seek federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) to learn about the leakage of personal data from doctors who support covid-19 vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Data such as CPF, cell phone and e-mail of doctors Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, were disclosed on the internet during the hearing Ministry of Health, which discussed the vaccination of children.

“I wasn’t at the public hearing, you have to question her [Bia Kicis]. The public hearing did not take place at the Ministry, so the document did not leave the Ministry,” Queiroga repeated to journalists. “I am not a data inspector,” he added.

Contrary to Queiroga’s speech, deputy pocketnarista Bia Kicis admitted that the documents were shared by the Ministry of Health. The statement was given to columnist Malu Gaspar, from the newspaper O Globo.

I asked the Ministry of Health for the terms and they passed it on to me without restrictions. I shared in a group of ‘zap’ doctors. When they told me at the Ministry of Health that someone had posted it, I immediately asked whoever did it to remove it. But the ministry informed me that the documents would go to the website. That’s why I understood that they were public.

Congresswoman Bia Kicis says she shared data from doctors in favor of vaccinating children

President of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Chamber, Bia Kicis personally appointed three doctors against vaccination to participate in the public hearing organized by the Ministry of Health. Pfizer to vaccinate children and forgoing a prescription.

The Ministry of Health was under pressure from experts, health secretaries and governors to release vaccination for children. President Bolsonaro, however, is against it. He has already threatened to divulge the name of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) responsible for giving endorsement to childhood immunization and also said that Anvisa’s attitude is “unbelievable”.