Assessoria de Maiara & Maraisa issues note after shooting at concert. read

Maiara & Maraísa’s advisors issued a statement after the widespread confusion that took place last Thursday night (6/1) in Angra dos Reis, after the duo’s concert.

According to the singers’ team, they had already left the stage when the break-break began:

“On the confusion that took place at yesterday’s event, 6, in Angra dos Reis/RJ, we inform you that the show by the duo Maiara & Maraisa had already ended and the team was no longer present at the venue, which happened after the singers left. . They deeply regret that violence such as it is still taking place. “You can’t imagine that some people leave their homes to hurt others. Here is our repudiation of all types of violence”.

According to information from the Military Police obtained by SBT Rio, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left foot and was rescued by people at the scene. Four other people were also injured: one in serious condition after being shot in the neck; another was hit in the leg and two more people were taken to the Japuiba Municipal Hospital.

The Angra dos Reis Police Station is investigating the case and found out that it all started with a fight between rival factions. But what also caught the attention was that while the general confusion was going on in the crowd, the announcer of the event ignored what had happened and asked who had enjoyed the show by the sertanejas. See images:

