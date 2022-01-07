Astronomers have observed starbursts with an unprecedented level of detail

Raju Singh 2022-01-07

UA group of astronomers managed to observe the last moments of a star before it began to expand. The researchers turned to a University of Hawaii telescope, managing to collect data for the last 130 days before the explosion of the red giant – known as SN 2020tlf.

“This is an advance in our knowledge of what giant stars do before they die”, said one of the authors of the study, Wynn Jacobson-Galán. “There has never been a direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant. For the first time, we saw a red supergiant explode”.

So far, available information indicated that the activity of the red giants was mostly calm, with no sign of any explosions or violent eruptions.

However, in the case of SN 2020tlf, the idea is that some of these stars undergo significant changes that lead to changes in their internal structures and that result in the emission of gases before the final collapse.

