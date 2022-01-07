Astronomers witness supergiant star’s explosive death

For the first time, astronomers have taken real-time footage of the dramatic end of life of a red supergiant, watching the massive star’s rapid self-destruction and its death throes before collapsing into a Type II supernova.

Using two Hawaiian telescopes – the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS Astronomy Institute at Haleakalā, Maui, and the WM Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Island of Hawaii – a team of researchers conducting the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE) observed the supergiant red during its last survey 130 days before its deadly detonation.

“This is a huge advance in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die,” said Wynn Jacobson-Galán, senior research fellow at the National Science Foundation (NSF) at the University of California at Berkeley and principal author of the study. “Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in a common Type II supernova. For the first time, we saw a red supergiant star explode!”

The discovery was published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal.

first spectrum

Pan-STARRS first detected the doomed massive star in the early second half of 2020 through the enormous amount of light radiating from the red supergiant. A few months later, still in 2020, a supernova lit up the sky.

The team quickly captured the powerful flash and obtained the first spectrum of the energy explosion, called the supernova 2020tlf, or SN 2020tlf, using the Keck Observatory’s low-resolution imaging spectrometer (LRIS). The data showed direct evidence of dense circumstellar material around the star at the time of the explosion, likely the same gas that Pan-STARRS had recorded being violently ejected by the red supergiant star in 2020.

Artistic rendition of a red supergiant star transitioning into a Type II supernova, emitting a violent eruption of radiation and gas in its last breath before collapsing and exploding. Credit: WM Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko

direct evidence

“Keck was instrumental in providing direct evidence of the transition from a massive star to a supernova explosion,” said senior author Raffaella Margutti, associate professor of astronomy at the University of California at Berkeley. “It’s like watching a time bomb. We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star, where we see it produce a light emission, then collapse and combust, until now.”

The team continued to monitor SN 2020tlf after the explosion. Based on data obtained from the Keck Observatory’s DEep Imaging and Multi-Object Spectrograph (Deimos) and Near Infrared Echellette Spectrograph (Nires), they determined that the progenitor red supergiant star of SN 2020tlf , located in the galaxy NGC 5731, circa 120 million light years away, as seen from Earth, was 10 times more massive than the Sun.

The discovery challenges previous ideas of how red supergiant stars evolve before they explode. Prior to this, all red supergiants observed before they exploded were relatively quiet: they showed no evidence of violent eruptions or light emission, as was observed prior to SN 2020tlf. However, this new detection of bright radiation coming from a red supergiant in the last year before it explodes suggests that at least some of these stars must undergo significant changes in their internal structure that then result in the tumultuous ejection of gas moments before their collapse.

new unknowns

The team’s discovery paves the way for transient research like the YSE to hunt down light radiation emanating from red supergiants and gather more evidence that such behavior could signal the imminent supernova death of a massive star.

“I’m very excited about all the new ‘unknowns’ that have been revealed by this discovery,” said Jacobson-Galán. “Detecting more events like SN 2020tlf will have a dramatic impact on how we define the final months of stellar evolution, bringing together observers and theorists in the quest to solve the mystery of how massive stars spend the final moments of their lives.”

