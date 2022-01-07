At least 35 employees were fired with the end of delivery at Uber Eats – Link

About 20% of employees must be relocated to other divisions of the company

Part of the employees of the Brazilian division of Uber Eats, Uber’s platform focused on delivering meals, was taken by surprise on Thursday, 6th, when the company announced the end of activities in the country. state, the team learned of the shutdown this Thursday morning, a few minutes before the company’s official positioning.

The statement was released around 12:00 on Thursday, stating that restaurant deliveries will only be available on the app until March 7, when the platform will transform into a grocery and pharmacy and stationery delivery service and other non-perishable segments.

According to the company, the move is a strategy that consists of focusing on the corporate delivery service, Uber Direct, which has grown on the platform. According to the company, the exchange of niches is a more “assertive” business within what Uber wants to operate in the country.

The source heard by the report told the state that the news was not expected by officials, who had held 2022 planning meetings a few weeks ago. Uber would have offered a benefits package for three months, with salary and health plan, to all terminated employees. The delivery team was made up of employees hired directly and outsourced. Of the staff, which had around 70 people, half were dismissed from the company.

Among the outsourced, the state identified at least eight more cuts, but the number may be higher higher. A former employee interviewed by the report estimates that the number of people leaving the company may exceed 100 people. In the report, Uber did not present numbers, but said that 20% of the entire team, including contractors and outsourced workers, was fired and 80% was replaced.

“Despite being a good company to work for, the atmosphere is terrible, because everyone was taken by surprise. Those who were dismissed will no longer work on the platform”, said a former employee of the division, on condition of anonymity.

Also, according to the former employee, what was known within the company was that competition with iFood in the delivery market was great, which made the division an unprofitable option for the company, as supermarket sectors, for example, were growing on the platform.

App will not go down

The Uber Eats app will continue to function normally, but you will not be able to find the restaurant option. For grocery shopping, the platform will continue to use the Cornershop tab that already exists within the app. Other delivery options, such as specialty stores, pet shops, flower shops, liquor stores and other items, according to the company, will continue to be available for ordering. Main bet on the app from now on for direct consumers, Cornershop is a Chilean supermarket startup, bought by Uber in 2019. Around here, operations began in mid-2020, already in conjunction with the mobility company.

The company also informed the state that some sectors, such as stationery and objects in general, are already entering the app, but that their presence should increase over the months. In practice, it is as if Uber were bringing its service closer to an operation more similar to the Colombian Rappi and distancing itself from iFood. Other services focused on corporate delivery with Uber Direct also already have a large part of the platform’s operations.