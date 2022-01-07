Atlético-MG and Diego Costa agree on termination and striker is free on the market – 07/01/2022

Diego Costa’s spell at Atlético-MG came to an end, less than five months after being announced by the Minas Gerais club. Short time, but enough for the attacker to put two more trophies on his resume: the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil. With the termination, the striker, who is one of the main targets of Corinthians, is free on the market.

Since the final stretch of last season, the shirt 19 was already showing signs that he would not continue in the City of Roosters. Against Bragantino, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals, in the match for the delivery of the cup, the striker himself said that he was not sure if he would stay at Atlético, despite having a contract until December 2022.

From then onwards, the rumor about a possible departure of Diego Costa only gained strength, until this Friday (7) the agreement was reached between club and player for the termination of the contract. The information was given by reporter Vinicius Nicoletti, from ESPN, and confirmed by UOL Sport.

At Atlético, Diego Costa had a salary of R$ 16 million per year only in the contract registered with the CBF, within the Consolidação da Leis Trabalhistas (CLT). With image rights, Diego Costa’s payment was R$ 1.4 million per month. The value of the termination fine was the remaining term of the contract. But since the two parties had a mutual interest in terminating the relationship, no one will have to pay the fine. Atlético and Diego Costa must confirm the end of the partnership until Monday.

Diego Costa leaves Atlético with 19 games played and five goals scored.