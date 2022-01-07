Atlético-MG has already hit with a trio and is aiming for another six reinforcements; see names

Credit: Disclosure/America-MG

After a historic year in 2021, Atlético Mineiro starts the new season looking for a commander and some punctual reinforcements. The club lost coach Cuca and is close to losing holders Junior Alonso and Nathan Silva.

In this scenario, the team from Belo Horizonte has already arranged the arrival of three new players for the squad. The first was the attacker ademir, who arrived after ending his contract with rival América Mineiro and standing out in the Brasileirão.

The other two reinforcements already belonged to Atlético-MG, but they certainly return as big names in the squad. the steering wheel William Castillo and the defender Victor Mendes. Both stood out during their loan at Juventude.

In order to make up for the absences in defense and still reinforce punctual positions of the cast, the Athletic board has six names in the crosshairs, according to rumors in the last few weeks.

the defenders Diego Godin (Cagliari), Philip (Athletic from Madrid), Leo Ortiz (Red Bull Bragantino) and Nino (Fluminense) appear as options to replace the holders Junior Alonso and Nathan Silva, who are going to Europe.

the young attacking midfielder Gustavo Oliveira, which was one of the great revelations of Brasileirão playing for Sport, also had rumors linked to Atlético Mineiro. About that, Edenilson was very close to strengthening the club alvinegro.

