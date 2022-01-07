Atlético-MG posted a note to reassure fans in the search for coach

Last night Atlético-MG released a statement in which they sought to reassure their fans about the club’s search for a new coach for this season.

“Atletico clarifies that the board is working tirelessly to seek a professional who is up to the Club’s project, of being among the most winners in Latin America, in the coming years”, says the note.

Galo insisted on reinforcing that he is working in a “judicious and responsible process” with the objective of reaching a coach who can make the club protagonists in 2022, as it was in 2021, when he won the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

“This is a principle that we do not give up. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be perfectionists in this selection process, to minimize chances of error,” stated president Sérgio Coelho.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, the two attempts by Atlético-MG to get a replacement for Cuca, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, have not worked out.

“We are working tirelessly. We haven’t stopped a day since Cuca left,” says Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Galo.

The note also mentioned that by the end of next week the club should have good news for their fans.