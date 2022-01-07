Atletico-MG target, Diego Godín is again absent from Cagliari and negotiates contract termination | athletic-mg

Cagliari won again in Serie A in Italy after nearly three months, and a comeback away from home. They beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Thursday. For the second consecutive game, Diego Godín was not called up for the match. He’s not even in Italy, and he’s still training in Uruguay. The player negotiates with AtléticoMG, which is awaiting its contractual release.

It is an expectation of Godín himself with the Italians, since the player was publicly criticized by the sporting director of Cagliari, in the 4-0 defeat by Udinese. Since then, he, like compatriot Martín Cáceres, has been removed from the team. There is a certainty that the Uruguayan national team captain will not stay at the Italian club.

With the news that Atlético were interested in Godín, competition, which was already significant, increased. Spain’s middle-shelf clubs turned on their phones. Betis, for example, is also watching. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has published that Godín will even terminate at Cagliari and will decide his future in a few days, with Galo still strong in the race.

Atlético’s weapons to convince Godín are on the table. He is the current Brazilian champion, and of the Copa do Brasil, betting the chips of 2022 on the Copa Libertadores reconquest. In addition, the “Pharaoh” would arrive on the team with the red carpet to fill the vacancy that will be left by Junior Alonso, about to be sold to Russia.

If Godín hits Atlético, then the entire defensive line of Atlético de Madrid runners-up in the Champions League in 2013/2014 (lost to Real Madrid) will have had spells in Brazilian football. Juanfran (right back) played for São Paulo in 2019/20, Miranda is still in Tricolor, Filipe Luís is still in Flamengo.