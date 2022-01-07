Atlético-MG traces the fate of parts out of the plans; José Welison and Gustavo Blanco are pending | athletic-mg

The search for a new coach moves behind the scenes of Atlético-MG. As well as Junior Alonso’s advanced sale to Russia, Diego Costa’s uncertainty and interest in Diego Godín. Meanwhile, the club’s football department has set targets for players outside the plan. To close the list of released or released athletes, José Welison and Gustavo Blanco are missing.

The two defensive midfielders will not be reused at Atlético. They spent the last two years on loan. José Welison returned from Sport, where he managed to act in sequence and started the team, which, however, was not saved from relegation. At the age of 26, he has been with Galo since 2018, when he came on loan from Vitória until being acquired.

THE ge found that the athlete even had a chance to stay at Sport Recife. However, André Cury, manager of the steering wheel, is in the market looking for a new club for the player. People linked to the athlete told the report that the greatest possibility is that he will play abroad. Welison has a contract at Galo until the end of December 2023, which could make a termination difficult.

José Welison training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

Of the 16 players loaned by Galo, six have a contract until the end of 2022. Gustavo Blanco tends to be seventh on the list. Midfielder Wesley Hudson, who spent 2021 in Brazil-RS, is negotiating with Villa Nova and could be eighth with just one more year on his contract at Galo. Hyoran, on his way to Bragantino, has a relationship with Galo until 2023

In the case of Gustavo Blanco, the midfielder had an unproductive 2021. It was loaned to Goiás in 2020, and then to Fortaleza. He couldn’t play for Leão do Pici in the second half of last year.

There were only six games, none in Serie A. At 27, Blanco has a contract with Galo until the end of 2022. In other words, he can be loaned for a year to any club and then stop being an Atlético athlete.

Gustavo Blanco visited Fortaleza last year — Photo: Leonardo Moreira/Fortaleza EC

Highlight of América-MG in Mineiro 2017 and revealed in Bahia, Gustavo Blanco went to Atlético with a promising future. However, knee injuries hurt him. It ended up outside the plans. His last game was on May 17, 2021, for Fortaleza. José Welison made 31 matches in Serie A, for Sport.

Players loaned by Atlético

Position: goalkeeper

Age: 26

Club: on the way to Alverca (Portugal)

Contract until: indefinite

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: right side

Age: 21

Club: Alverca (Portugal)

Contract until: June 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2024

Position: right side

Age: 23

Club: Metalist (Ukraine)

Contract until: June 2022

Contract at Rooster: June 2023

Position: defender

Age: 25

Club: Gil Vicente (Portugal)

Contract until: June 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: defender

Age: 20

Club: Novorizontino

Contract until: December 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: left side

Age: 29

Club: Sport Recife

Contract until: December 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: left side

Age: 21

Club: Santo André

Contract until: May 2022

Contract in Rooster: March 2023

Position: steering wheel

Age: 23 years old

Club: Charlotte FC

Contract until: December 2022

Contract at Rooster: June 2024

Position: steering wheel

Age: 23

Club: Boavista (RJ)

Contract until: May 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: steering wheel

Age: 25

Club: Libertad (Paraguay)

Contract until: June 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2022

Position: sock

Age: 22 years old

Club: Sporting SJV (Portugal)

Contract until: December 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2023

Position: attacking midfielder

Age: 22 years old

Club: Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

Contract until: July 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2024

Position: attacking midfielder

Age: 23

Club: Newcastle Jets (Australia)

Contract until: June 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2023

Position: attacking midfielder

Age: 21

Club: Youth

Contract until: December 2022

Contract in Rooster: December 2023

Position: attacking midfielder

Age: 25

Club: Fluminense

Contract until: December 2022

Contract at Rooster: June 2024