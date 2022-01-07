Australia says Djokovic is ‘not a prisoner’ and can leave whenever he wants

The world’s number 1 tennis player, Serbian Novak Djokovic, is free to leave his hotel in Melbourne, where he has been detained since Wednesday after his visa was canceled, to return whenever he wants to his home country, he said. Thursday, Australia’s Interior Minister Karen Andrews.

Djokovic, who arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday night with a supposed medical exemption that allowed him to defend his Australian Open title without being vaccinated, is being held in a hotel run by immigration authorities, waiting for Australian courts to deal with Monday an appeal against his deportation.

“Mr Djokovic is not a prisoner in Australia because he is free to leave any time he decides to do so and the Border Force will certainly facilitate that,” Andrews said in an interview with Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The comment comes after the Serbian Foreign Ministry filed a formal protest on Thursday to the Australian ambassador to Serbia, Daniel Emery, over the “indecent treatment” the tennis player is receiving in Melbourne.

According to a government statement, Serbia expects Emery to make a personal effort to get Djokovic to obtain adequate accommodation for an athlete of his category while awaiting the court’s decision.

The Australian Interior Minister also defended the decision of immigration authorities that granted the 34-year-old Serb a visa and later revoked it, as it was determined when he arrived in the country that he did not have sufficient evidence to demonstrate that he meets the imposed requirements. in Australia by the covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a person’s responsibility to ensure they have all the documentation they need to enter Australia,” Andrews said. The dispute over the medical exemptions granted by the Australian Tennis Federation and the Victoria regional government prompted the Canberra Executive to investigate similar permits granted to at least two other people participating in the tournament in Melbourne, which will be held between 17 and 30 of January.

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition” who cannot be vaccinated because they contracted covid-19 in the previous six months or had an adverse drug reaction, among other reasons. .

