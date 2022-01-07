Baby Alice’s mother complains about memes with her daughter’s image: “I came to ask for common sense”

Little Alice, two years old, known on social media for pronouncing difficult words correctly and, more recently, participating in an advertising campaign alongside actress Fernanda Montenegro, has become a meme on social media.

In many images, the photo of the girl who premiered the Itaú bank’s end-of-year commercial started to be shown in political, jocular and even religious contexts. Morgana Secco, the child’s mother, used social media to complain about the exposure.

In a series of Stories posted on her Instagram profile, Morgana said she did not authorize memes for these purposes.

“I’ve been getting a lot of memes with Alice’s face for days now. Most of them are innocent, they’re even funny, but some of them aren’t. And that’s what I wanted to talk about. I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t give permission for any of them. of them and we don’t agree in associating Alice’s image with political or religious ends, for example,” said the girl’s mother, who lives in London with her family.

According to O Globo columnist Ancelmo Góis, around 100 million people have seen the advertisement over the two weeks since its launch. The 30-second video shows Alice speaking the words “Respect”, “Hope”, “Humanity” and “Love between people”, in a dialogue with Fernanda Montenegro.

It is precisely this exchange of words that is used in memes. Morgana Secco says that often the girl’s image is also misused by companies or institutions without a commercial contract and has tried to prevent brands from using memes with the girl’s image.

“So, I came here to ask you guys common sense when posting and if you are in any of the situations I mentioned, please don’t post. If you see a post with these types of connotation, ask to delete it. Of course I can’t ask for it. for everyone to exclude, but if they help me, give me a hand,” he said.

