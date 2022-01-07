Baby Alice’s mother denounces the indiscriminate use of her daughter’s image and asks for “common sense”

posted on 06/01/2022 4:29 PM



(credit: morganasecco/Instagram/Reproduction)

Morgana Secco, mother of baby Alice, went to Instagram to complain about the indiscriminate use of the girl’s image on social media. The girl is successful on Tik Tok with videos in which she speaks difficult words and, recently, she recorded a commercial with Fernanda Montenegro. According to Morgana, the family has been receiving several setups since then. The mother said that some games are cute and funny, but others are uncomfortable.

“I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t give authorization to any of them and we don’t agree to associate Alice’s image with political or religious purposes, for example. In addition, we did not even authorize its use by companies or institutions (this obviously does not apply to companies that have a commercial contract, these are authorized within the terms of the contract). So we don’t authorize advertising campaigns either”, he explained in the stories.

The alert is saved in the highlights of Morgana’s profile, alongside the 2021 retrospective. Her request is for everyone who follows the pages where content related to the girl’s life is posted to help filter the shares.

“I came here to ask you guys common sense when posting and if you’re in any of the situations I mentioned, please don’t post. If you see a post with these types of connotations, ask them to delete it. Obviously I can’t ask everyone to delete, but if they help me, give me a hand,” he explained. The only reservation, made in the video caption, is for companies with which the family has some business relationship.