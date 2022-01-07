Baby mother Alice appeals after daughter’s memes: ‘I came to ask for common sense’ – National

Baby Alice became known after commercial with Fernanda Montenegro (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) The year-end celebrations motivate, every year, commercials with an affective nature and reflective messages. On December 13th, an advertising campaign for Ita Unibanco was aired. In the scene, baby Alice, with an impressive resourcefulness in her speech, appears in a one-two with actress Fernanda Montenegro. The video moved thousands of people and ended up going viral on social media.

Alice’s “cuteness” took over the internet and the commercial became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. However, the baby image was used to create dozens of memes, not all of them positive. With the misuse of the child’s image, the family came to the public, then, asking them to stop promoting these memes.

On Instagram, the girl’s mother, Morgana Secco, was emphatic: “I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t give authorization to any of them”. She explains that some brands and companies have used her daughter’s image for advertisements, without authorization. The family also criticizes the girl’s connection to political or religious content.

“I’ve been getting a lot of memes with Alice’s face for days. Most of them are innocent, they’re even funny, but some of them aren’t,” he says. “I came to ask for common sense when posting and if you see a post with that kind of connotation, ask the person to delete it”, appeals Morgana.