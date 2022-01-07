Baby’s mom Alice complains about daughter picture memes – Trends

Alice and Morgana Secco (photo: Reproduction/Assembly/Social Networks)

the baby



Alice



, two-year-old, known on social media for correctly pronouncing difficult words and, more recently, participating in an advertising campaign alongside the actress



Fernanda Montenegro



, became a meme on social networks.

Due to the success, many memes started to circulate with pictures of the little girl, exchanging the words said by Alice in the advertising campaign, but



Morgana Secco



, mother of the child, does not approve.

She spoke on social media about the memes and said not to authorize the use of the baby’s image for these satiries on the internet. “I’ve been getting a lot of memes with Alice’s face for days now. Most of them are innocent, they’re even funny, but some of them aren’t. I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t authorize any of them and we don’t agree to associate Alice’s image is for political or religious purposes, for example,” he said.

“Furthermore, we did not even authorize its use by companies and institutions, so we also do not authorize advertising campaigns”, he commented, excluding from the list companies with whom the mother and daughter have a commercial contract, according to the magazine



Look



. Secco emphasizes that he asks for common sense at the time and post and if the memes are in the situations mentioned by her, they should not be posted. “If you see posts with these types of connotations, ask to delete. Of course I can’t ask everyone to delete, but if they help me, I’ve already had a hand,” he added.

In the commercial, Fernanda and Alice repeat: “Respect, hope, humanity, love between people”. “Ah, that changes the world. Who taught you, my daughter?”, says the actress. “Life,” Alice replies. On the internet, users of social networks print scenes of the small non-commercial and exchange the first sentences for different lines, such as “despair, disrespect and hatred among people” or even criticizing the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The satires accompany the little girl’s speech, who exchanges the R for the L in the words.